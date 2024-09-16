Teen on the run after armed robbery in Gwinnett County, police say

article

Gwinnett County police need your help finding a teenager accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint in Buford.

On May 24, officers responded to a robbery call near the 6000 block of Apple Grove Road. There, the officers met two victims.

The victims told law enforcement that a man armed with a gun and four others robbed them of their jewelry, debit cards, AirPods, and driver's licenses.

In their investigation, detectives found a vehicle believed to be used by the group after the robbery and connected it with 17-year-old Edmond Buggs, who had been arrested for another robbery.

Buggs reportedly admitted to being involved in the robbery and identified the suspect with the gun as 17-year-old Jay-Lan Broughton of Duluth. Investigators say they later corroborated Broughton's identity by using video surveillance of the robbery.

While detectives have tried to arrest Broughton, they have not been able to find him. Officials say he may still be armed and somewhere in Gwinnett County.

If you have any information that could help officers find Broughton, call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.