Teen shot at Old Fourth Ward skate park
ATLANTA - A 19-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot in the hand, according to Atlanta police.
What we know:
Officers responded to 830 Willoughby Way NE around 8:41 p.m. and found the victim alert, conscious and breathing.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting at the skate park located along Willoughby Way NE in Old Fourth Ward on July 23, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department )
He had suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The name and condition of the man has not been released.
No word on a shooter.
Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to determine what led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.