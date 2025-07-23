Teen shot at Old Fourth Ward skate park

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot in the right hand and hospitalized; he was found alert, conscious, and breathing. The incident occurred at 830 Willoughby Way NE, and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The shooter is unknown, and the investigation by the Aggravated Assault Unit is ongoing.



A 19-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot in the hand, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded to 830 Willoughby Way NE around 8:41 p.m. and found the victim alert, conscious and breathing.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting at the skate park located along Willoughby Way NE in Old Fourth Ward on July 23, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department )

He had suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The name and condition of the man has not been released.

No word on a shooter.

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to determine what led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.