Teen shot in Clayton County trailer park, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, - Police said a 14-year-old girl was injured during a shooting in Clayton County overnight.
Police responded to Deer Creek Manufactured Home Community off of Black Forest Trail and Fountain Circle early Sunday morning.
Police found a 14-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening injury to her leg.
Police said a further investigation is ongoing.
