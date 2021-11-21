Teen shot in Clayton County trailer park, police say

Police said a 14-year-old girl was injured during a shooting in Clayton County overnight.

Police responded to Deer Creek Manufactured Home Community off of Black Forest Trail and Fountain Circle early Sunday morning.

Police found a 14-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening injury to her leg.

Police said a further investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP