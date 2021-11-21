Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot in Clayton County trailer park, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

14-year-old shot at trailer park

A teenager in Clayton County was injured in a shooting, police say. It's still unclear what led up to the violence.

CLAYTON COUNTY, - Police said a 14-year-old girl was injured during a shooting in Clayton County overnight. 

Police responded to Deer Creek Manufactured Home Community off of Black Forest Trail and Fountain Circle early Sunday morning.

Police found a 14-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening injury to her leg. 

Police said a further investigation is ongoing. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP