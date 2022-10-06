Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson High football standout, school confirms

The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson High School, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills. Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to witnesses.

The victim was identified by police as 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. The Jefferson Dragons football team shared the community's grief.

"The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers," the school stated.

Police said Dave & Busters was open at the time of the shooting, but investigators don't know if the teen was inside Dave & Busters at some point that night.

"Currently detectives are exploring all motives," Gwinnett County police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said. "We do not know what led up to the shooting.

DeWitt’s performance on the field was featured several times on High 5 Sports, including the Game of the Week during Week Six when the Dragons beat Clarke Central High School.

He made a highlight-worthy touchdown catch against St. Pius X on Sept. 2.

Jefferson City Schools were off this week for their fall break. The Dragons also were on a bye week.