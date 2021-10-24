Teen tells police someone in a vehicle shot him in NW Atlanta, APD says

Atlanta police said a teen was shot early Sunday morning in Northwest Atlanta.

Police said officers went to Hughes Spaulding Hospital at around 2 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of a 16-year-old boy who had shown up in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The teen allegedly told officers he was walking on Middleton Road when a vehicle approached him and an occupant fired shots at him.

Police said there is no suspect description or motive at this point in the investigation, but it is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS