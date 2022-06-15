Teen passenger dies in Marietta wreck when car struck tree, police say

The Marietta Police Department said a 16-year-old passenger died on an Interstate 75 ramp when the car they were sitting in left the road and crashed into a tree.

Police said a 20-year-old driver had lesser injuries. The crash investigation is ongoing and it's unknown if the driver faces charges.

The 16-year-old passenger, Milton Diaz of Woodstock, died from injuries at Kennestone Hospital.

Police said the crash happened Sunday morning at 4:39 a.m. on the Interstate 75 northbound ramp to North Marietta Parkway.

Police investigators said the driver was traveling north toward North Marietta Parkway in a 2013 Nissan Altima. Police said the driver for some reason exited the lane and left the roadway, striking a tree.