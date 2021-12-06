Teen last seen getting into Uber in Riverdale, police say

article

Police in Clayton County said a 16-year-old girl went missing in Riverdale on Sunday.

Police said India Morris was last seen at the 400 block of Churchill Court when she left in an Uber.

She is 5-foot-1 with brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds. Police said India was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants and white tennis shoes.

Police said India is with several mental health conditions and has a history of attempting self-harm.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of India Morris is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE