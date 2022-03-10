Teen killed in double shooting at LaGrange park, police say

article

A 16-year-old killed in a double shooting in LaGrange has been identified by officials.

Nydarrian Laye, 16, of LaGrange was found around 4 p.m. at a park along Lindsey Street, the Troup County Coroner said. Laye appeared to have been shot at least three times, police said. He was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police investigate a teen's death during a double shooting at a LaGrange park on March 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police said a second person who was shot in the legs came into Wellstar West Georgia. His name has not been released, but police said he is 18 years old.

When SKYFOX 5 flew over around 6:20 p.m., crime scene tape surrounded the park and multiple gun shells were being marked by investigators in the parking lot.

Police investigate a teen's death during a double shooting at a LaGrange park on March 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

Information on the shooting suspect has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____