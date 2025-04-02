Teen charged in MARTA bus driver's murder to face trial in juvenile court

article

The Brief A 16-year-old is charged with the murder of MARTA bus driver Leroy Ramos, following a confrontation over an unpaid fare at the Decatur MARTA station. The case will be prosecuted in DeKalb County Juvenile Court, with charges against two other teens dismissed as they were not involved in the shooting. Juvenile Court proceedings are not public, and the District Attorney's Office will not release further information due to the case's classification as a juvenile matter.



Prosecutors announced that a 16-year-old, charged with the murder of a MARTA bus driver earlier this year, will be prosecuted in DeKalb County Juvenile Court.

The teen is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Leroy Ramos on Jan. 3 during a confrontation over failing to pay the $2.50 fare at the Decatur MARTA station.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Ramos was involved in a dispute with three juveniles — two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old — that began on a bus and escalated into a physical fight after they exited the bus. One of the 16-year-olds allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire, killing Ramos.

MARTA police investigate a shooting at Decatur Station on Jan. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we know:

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston decided the case should remain in DeKalb County Juvenile Court after reviewing the evidence and meeting with Ramos’ family this week.

Boston’s office dismissed charges against the other two teens initially arrested, stating they were not involved in the shooting.

What they're saying:

"The Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney recognizes there has been significant public interest in this case," the DA's office said in a statement. "However, by law, Juvenile Court proceedings are not public, and the records associated with this case, including the name of the defendant, cannot be released. Due to the classification of this case as a juvenile matter, this will conclude any further communication from the District Attorney’s Office on this case."

MARTA police investigate a shooting at Decatur Station on Jan. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the teen's next court appearance will be.

SEE ALSO: