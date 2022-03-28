Teen charged in deadly shooting of man, pregnant woman in Colquitt County

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a man and pregnant woman in Colquitt County.

The GBI said Eldriquez Silas faces two counts of murder, feticide, home invasion and gun possession charges after Moultrie police officers found Charles Butt and Ja'Mya McIntosh shot to death at around 7 a.m. on March 18 in the Art Center Apartments. Investigators learned McIntosh was pregnant, and her unborn baby did not survive.

Investigators learned McIntosh was dating one of Butt's relatives and living in the apartment, which Silas had recently visited.

Silas was arrested and booked in Colquitt County Jail.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team assisted the GBI and Moultrie Police Department. The GBI said it will turn over findings to the Colquitt County prosecutors.

