GBI investigating shooting involving an officer in Savannah

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of a shooting involving law enforcement in Savannah early Saturday morning.

Two off-duty Savannah police officers were providing security at the Congress Street Social Club located in the 400 block of W. Congress Street. Officers learned a man was holding a gun outside in front of the neighboring Boomys Restaurant & Bar around shortly before 3:00 a.m.

The man was later identified as 35-year-old Robert Gadson. Police said Gadson pulled out the gun during an argument with a Boomys Restaurant & Bar security guard.

The Savannah officers then attempted to engage with Gadson. "When officers approached Gadson, they gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon, at which point he pointed it toward the officers," police said in a release sent to FOX 5.

The officers and Gadson exchanged gunfire. Gadson was struck as a result, authorities said. Gadson was taken to a hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the shooting, officials confirmed.

An investigation is underway.

