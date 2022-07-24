Teen charged in Marietta hit-and-run involving man, child

Marietta police said officers charged a teenage suspect in an alleged hit-and-run that hospitalized a man and 6-year-old boy.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Horacio Lopez-Vail. Police said Sunday that the man and child were still in critical condition.

Police believe the teenager struck an unidentified 30-year-old and 6-year-old at around 9 p.m. on Friday on Chert Road. Following the crash, first responders rushed them to Wellstar Kennestone and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, respectively.

Police said the pedestrians were walking along Chert Road between Roswell Road and Gresham Road when a car hit them from behind. The driver, police said, fled the scene without contacting police.

Police shared an image of a dark-colored Toyota Corolla and asked for the public's help in finding a suspect. Police arrested Lopez-Vail on Saturday night.

Police charged Lopez-Vail with two counts of failure to maintain lane, serious injury by vehicle and felony hit-and-run. He's also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a license, reckless driving, driving while distracted, duty to report striking a fixed object and tampering with evidence.

