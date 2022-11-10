Teen brothers charged with murder in Gainesville shooting, SWAT standoff

article

Two teenage brothers are in custody facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting and SWAT standoff in Hall County.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Jamarco Patton and 17-year-old Syn’sere Antrell Deshaun Patton turned themselves in to investigators in the Atlanta area late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the Patton brothers are suspects in the death of 25-year-old Christopher Dixon, who was found shot in the chest Tuesday morning at a home on the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road.

Deputies and SWAT officers believed that the suspect had been barricaded inside an apartment at the Harrison Square Apartments, but after going inside, they found the suspects had fled.

The brothers are both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Syn'sere Patton is being held at the Hall County Jail and Jamarco Patton is in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville. Both suspects do not have bond.

Investigators say they do not currently know the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Hall County Sheriff's Office.