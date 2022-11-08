Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff

Hall County officials said they're still searching for a pair of suspects responsible for a Tuesday morning shooting in Gainesville.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m. They were told two men barricaded themselves in an apartment on Athens Street.

When they got there, officials said 25-year-old Christopher Dixon of Gainesville was suffering from a gunshot to the chest. He later died from his injuries in the hospital.

The sheriff's office called in the SWAT team to secure the apartment building and enter the unit. However, when they got inside, the officers said the pair of suspects were nowhere to be found.

Investigators said they're now following up on leads to try and locate the duo.