Teen arrested, charged with murder of man at Dalton apartments

A teenager has been arrested on murder charges in connection to the March shooting death of a 62-year-old man at an apartment complex in Dalton, Georgia.

According to the Dalton Police Department, 19-year-old Gabriel Mekel Adams was taken into custody in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Townsend was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and arm when officers arrived on March 31 around 3 a.m. near Selvidge Street and Matilda Street. He was taken to the Hamilton Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicated a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt shot the man and fled the scene. On April 2 investigators secured warrants for Adams' arrest.

Dalton police along with the US Marshall's Office went to the 1600 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue and arrested Adams without incident. He is currently in the custody of the Chattanooga Police Department awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Adams faces charges for murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

