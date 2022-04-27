Teen accused of slamming fellow student's head into concrete at Hall County high school

A high school student in Hall County is facing charges after a fight that sent another student to the hospital with serious injuries.

Joshua Lionel Jackson, 17, was charged with felony aggravated battery and simple battery.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. last Friday on school grounds at Johnson High School.

"I feel mad (and) sad about the situation," one parent said. The parent, who did not want their name used in this story said the incident left her feeling uneasy.

"My daughter attends here, she saw when it happened (and) she was terrified once I picked her up from after school," she recalled.

According to officials with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson attacked a 15 year-old in the hallway during a transition period for classes. According to reports, Jackson picked him up from behind and slammed him into the concrete.

"I really have mixed feelings because this is the school that I attended years back and nothing like this has happened," the parent said. "It’s terrifying and it worries me."

She said she has three children who attend the high school. Some of her frustration was that she had to hear about it from one of her children and not school officials first.

"Maybe a message through the phone or something letting parents know what happened because you know it was something that it could have happened to any other parent or any other child," she explained.

The school district released the following statement in response:

"The student who assaulted a classmate was disciplined and the matter was turned over to law enforcement. This type of behavior is a direct violation of the student code of conduct and students who engage in this type of behavior are disciplined accordingly."

An arrest report from Gwinnett County just two weeks prior showed Jackson also facing charges for underage possession of a revolver, criminal trespassing and willful obstruction from an unrelated incident.

He’s awaiting a first appearance in court for the fight that took place here.