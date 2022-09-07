Teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Cherokee High football game

A teenager now faces charges after he’s accused of bringing a loaded gun to a Cherokee High School football game. Police arrested him last Friday as he tried to get into the game between Cherokee High and Woodstock High School. He’s a student at Woodstock.

The Cherokee County School District says police found a loaded gun and marijuana in the 17-year-old’s backpack.

FOX 5 asked the district about their security protocols a what they’re doing to ensure student safety in the class and at the games. A spokesperson sent a letter that went out to parents. She said the district takes any threat to the safety and security of its students and staff very seriously. Backpacks and oversized bags are not permitted. Weapons and illegal drugs are not allowed on campuses.

Parents like Michelle Lorenz worry about their children’s safety.

"Very scary," Lorenz said "It’s something that I think about as I’m sending he kids to school regardless with what’s going on in the world today."

Kevin Wiederhold said he isn’t surprised. But news of a teen with a loaded gun trying to enter a game at his daughter’s school is no less troubling,

"A kid brought a gun to a high school football game," he said. "Why wouldn’t it be concerning?"

The district says two other students were stopped along with an adult. They got warnings for criminal trespassing. The teen with the gun faces a charge of possessing a weapon on school property.