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Teacher incident under investigation at Rome Middle School

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 25, 2026 6:55am EDT
Rome
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • School officials confirm incident involving staff and police.
    • District did not release details due to legal concerns.
    • Officials say students were never in danger.

ROME, Ga. - School district leaders in Rome say an incident involving a staff member and law enforcement is under investigation at Rome Middle School.

What they're saying:

In a statement sent to families, Rome City Schools said the situation involved a staff member but did not include specific details because it is considered a legal matter.

District officials said authorities addressed the situation promptly and emphasized that students were never in danger.

The Source

  • Information for this story obtained from the letter sent to school families. 

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