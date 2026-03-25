Teacher incident under investigation at Rome Middle School

The Brief School officials confirm incident involving staff and police. District did not release details due to legal concerns. Officials say students were never in danger.



School district leaders in Rome say an incident involving a staff member and law enforcement is under investigation at Rome Middle School.

What they're saying:

In a statement sent to families, Rome City Schools said the situation involved a staff member but did not include specific details because it is considered a legal matter.

District officials said authorities addressed the situation promptly and emphasized that students were never in danger.