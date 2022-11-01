Taylor Swift announces Atlanta tour dates for 2023 ‘Eras Tour’

article

After breaking records with her new album, Taylor Swift is coming to Atlanta as part of her U.S. tour.

The 27-date "The Eras Tour" starts March 18, 2023 in Arizona and continues through Aug. 4 and 5 in Los Angeles.

Swift will perform at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for two nights on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Joining her on her Atlanta stops will be special guests beabadoobea and Gracie Abrams.

"I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming," Swift said on Instagram, Tuesday during her announcement of the tour,

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Fans can also registered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program to get the chance to buy tickets on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Falcons season ticket holders and Capitol One cardholders will also be able to purchase tickets early.

The tour announcement comes the day after Swift made music history when 10 songs from her album "Midnights" charted as the top 10 songs of the Billboard's Hot 100.

"Midnights" also broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a single day when it was released on Oct. 21.