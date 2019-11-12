Expand / Collapse search

Taxi cab driver arrested for firing shots at passengers

Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cobb County arrested a taxi driver accused of shooting at one of his passengers.

According to court records, it happened Nov. 3 when Gunther Eduardo Farfan drove two passengers to their destination in Austell.

The cab fare was $100.

Police said the passengers asked Farfan to take them to an ATM where they withdrew $30.

Still unable to pay the full amount, the passengers left $30 in the cab and ran away.

That's when police said Farfan pulled a gun and fired several shots.

He faces reckless conduct charges.