Taste of Alpharetta serves up a sampling of the city’s best eats

What’s better than having dinner at one of the best restaurants in Alpharetta?

How about having dinner at more than 60 of them at the same time!

Thursday evening, dozens of the city’s top restaurants will be serving up samples of what they do best at the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta, happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Alpharetta. Admission to the event is free, but if you want to eat and drink, you’ll need to buy some food and beverage tickets either on-site or online — visitors pay for their food with those tickets. VIP tickets are also available and include exclusive tastings and special seating.

Participating restaurants will be serving up samples that include appetizers, entrees, and desserts — and nonprofit food rescue organization Second Helpings Atlanta will be there to collect surplus food, which will then be distributed to those in need in the community. Along with all the food, the festival will also feature live music from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., a beer and wine garden, and a "Fun Zone" with activities for kids.

The list of restaurants taking part in the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta is long — so long, in fact, that we can’t name them all here! For a list and for information on buying food tickets in advance, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Downtown Alpharetta, getting a first "taste" of the big event!