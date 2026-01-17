Tarika Hill charged in fatal shooting originally tied to sibling dispute

article

The Brief Tarika Hill, 47, faces murder charges nearly 10 months after a fatal shooting on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The 2025 incident involved an argument between a man and his sister that escalated into gunfire. Though a woman was questioned immediately after the shooting, formal charges were only filed this week.



Nearly a year after a deadly shooting, Atlanta police have arrested a 47-year-old woman for murder.

What we know:

Tarika Hill was arrested on Jan. 15, with help from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta police say. She is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on the afternoon of March 30, 2025, at a home in the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW.

The backstory:

When officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m., they found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Homicide Commander Andrew Smith stated that the victim and his sister had been involved in an argument just before shots were fired.

While the sister was initially taken to headquarters for questioning on the day of the shooting, she was not immediately charged. Following a lengthy investigation into the circumstances of the fight, the case was ruled a homicide, and a warrant was issued for Hill's arrest.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed if Hill was the sister taken in for questioning on the day of the shooting or another individual. Authorities have also not released the name of the victim.

What's next:

Hill is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.