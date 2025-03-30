Sister kills brother in Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they're investigating a deadly shooting between a brother and sister.
What we know:
Atlanta police responded to a shooting just before 4 p.m. at 110 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW Sunday afternoon.
That's where Andrew Smith, the commander of the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit, confirmed they found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Not only did the victim and suspected shooter know each other, Smith says they were siblings.
The victim's sister has been taken to police headquarters for questioning.
Police believe this was a domestic situation with no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
It's still not clear what led to the deadly shooting.
Neither the victim nor the suspected shooter have been publicly named.
The Source: This information has been confirmed by Andrew Smith, the commander of the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit.