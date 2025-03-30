Sister kills brother in Atlanta shooting, police say

article

Atlanta police say they're investigating a deadly shooting between a brother and sister.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to a shooting just before 4 p.m. at 110 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW Sunday afternoon.

That's where Andrew Smith, the commander of the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit, confirmed they found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not only did the victim and suspected shooter know each other, Smith says they were siblings.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 110 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

The victim's sister has been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police believe this was a domestic situation with no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear what led to the deadly shooting.

Neither the victim nor the suspected shooter have been publicly named.