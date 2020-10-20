Target to give employees 4th COVID-19 pandemic bonus

article

Target is giving its workers another bonus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says more than 350,000 eligible frontline workers will receive a $200 bonus by early November.

The bonus will go to all hourly team members in stores and distribution centers - including season hires - as well as hourly team members working in Target's guest and team member contact centers.

According to Target, the company wanted to thank employees for "extraordinary performance during unprecedented times."

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The payment is part of what target says is an "investment of more than $70 million" to employees ahead of the holiday season.

Advertisement

This bonus payment represents an investment of more than $70 million in our team ahead of the holidays and is part of the nearly $1 billion more this year Target is investing in the well-being, health and safety our team members.

This is the fourth time that Target has given its employees a pandemic bonus.

In July, the company announced that it would increase the minimum wage to $15.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.