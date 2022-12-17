1 dead, 10 'seriously injured' in fiery Clayton County wreck, police say

article

A person died and 10 people were seriously injured from a fiery crash on Saturday in Clayton County, police say.

Police said Tara Boulevard is closed at Old Dixie Road while first responders are at the scene where vehicles caught fire. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The road could be closed for several hours and police urged drivers to avoid the area.

