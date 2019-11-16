Tampa Chick-fil-A lights up yearly Christmas wonderland

We're used to long lines at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, but at the location on Waters Avenue in Tampa, you can enjoy a dazzling light show while you wait.

The restaurant turned on its yearly Christmas light display this week and families from all over the Bay Area turned out to take it in.

The location also has an event calendar, with holiday entertainment six days a week, including concerts performed by school and church choirs, breakfast with Santa, and a movie night.

There are also two scheduled performances of the Busch Gardens Christmas Town "3 Kings Show."

The calendar of events goes through December 21, with some days off around Thanksgiving. Get full details on the Chick-fil-A Waters Avenue Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CFAWaters/.