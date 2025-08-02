Expand / Collapse search

Talmadge Memorial Bridge deemed structurally sound after crane hit

By
Published  August 2, 2025 3:07pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 5

The Talmadge Memorial Bridge was closed on Aug. 1, 2025 after a crane boom struck it. 

The Brief

    • The bridge was closed around 3 p.m. on Friday after a crane hit a support beam, officials said.
    • No injuries were reported.
    • Structural engineers assessed the bridge and determined it was safe for drivers just over three hours later, reopening around 6:30 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah has reopened to traffic after a crane boom struck the structure Friday afternoon, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

What we know:

The bridge was closed around 3 p.m. on Friday after a crane hit a support beam, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Structural engineers assessed the bridge and determined it was safe for drivers just over three hours later, reopening around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. 

The Savannah Fire Department released photos showing the crane boom being removed. Images also revealed visible damage to a support beam, including scrapes to the paint.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Savannah Fire Department. 

GeorgiaNews