Talmadge Memorial Bridge deemed structurally sound after crane hit

The Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah has reopened to traffic after a crane boom struck the structure Friday afternoon, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

What we know:

The bridge was closed around 3 p.m. on Friday after a crane hit a support beam, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Structural engineers assessed the bridge and determined it was safe for drivers just over three hours later, reopening around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Savannah Fire Department released photos showing the crane boom being removed. Images also revealed visible damage to a support beam, including scrapes to the paint.

What we don't know:

