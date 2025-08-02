Talmadge Memorial Bridge deemed structurally sound after crane hit
The Talmadge Memorial Bridge was closed on Aug. 1, 2025 after a crane boom struck it.
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah has reopened to traffic after a crane boom struck the structure Friday afternoon, according to the Savannah Fire Department.
What we know:
The bridge was closed around 3 p.m. on Friday after a crane hit a support beam, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Structural engineers assessed the bridge and determined it was safe for drivers just over three hours later, reopening around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Savannah Fire Department released photos showing the crane boom being removed. Images also revealed visible damage to a support beam, including scrapes to the paint.
What we don't know:
The Source: Information in this article came from the Savannah Fire Department.