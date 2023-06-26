Dead goats, dehydrated dogs: Tallapoosa woman busted for animal cruelty

An animal welfare check turned into a criminal investigation after a sergeant found dead animals on the property of a woman who hadn't been seen in days.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office had been asked to check out the home on James Street. A neighbor told Sgt. Jarred Taylor he hadn't seen the woman who lived there in about a week, and expressed concern for the animals he knew were kept in the backyard.

Sgt. Taylor discovered two dead goats, two dead chickens and two malnourished and dehydrated dogs. A chicken had also survived.

Taylor said the animals were kept in small pens with no food or water besides the bit the neighbor had given to them.

The sergeant called Animal Control to pick up the living animals and remove the dead ones.

Brande Ruby-Jean Shaw, 26, of Tallapoosa was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of cruelty to animals. She turned herself in after the sheriff's office issued warrants for her arrest.