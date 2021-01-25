'Taggers' hit Atlanta businesses

Owners and workers at an Atlanta business complain that "taggers" keep spray painting their building, and they want it to stop.

"It’s very frustrating when someone just disrespects your building like this," Stephen Randall said.

Enough is enough for Stephen Randall and his employees at the Clean Dog pet groomer and shop on Edgewood Avenue.

"People just decided that the side of our building was a canvass and it’s not," Randall said.

Surveillance videos captured the moment two individuals walked up and used some kind of pink paint to write on the side entrance door.

"There’s a cost associated with painting over it and keeping the building in a fashion the community would like to see," Randall said.

Randall isn’t sure what the image symbolizes but what he does know it’s annoying.

"How would they feel if someone spray-painted their car, or spray-painted their house or something that belonged to them," Randall said.

Randall said it’s been a journey to convert the pet business into what it is currently.

"This building for years was known in the neighborhood as the graffiti building because it had been closed for thirty years," Randall said. "This is where they parked their car and two people got out of the car."

Randall currently has images printed out and hanging in the front window for all to see.

Randall’s message to those responsible is simple.

"I would tell them if art is your passion or if art is what you want to do then find a real canvass," Randall said.

Randall said at some point they will have to repaint the building because of the graffiti.

Anyone with information should come forward to the Atlanta Police Department.

