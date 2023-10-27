Taco Bell to give away free tacos after D-backs Ketel Marte steals base during World Series

article

America will have a chance to get a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to Friday night's World Series game.

Taco Bell and MLB brought back the annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion, where a stolen base during the World Series earns a free Doritos Locos Taco for Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte stole second base in the top of the third inning earning the title of this year's "Taco Hero."

Fans can visit tacobell.com to sign up for a free Taco Bell Rewards Program account.

Fans have within 10 days of the base being stolen to redeem.

The taco-clinching steal may be a good omen for the D-backs. The teams of past Taco Heroes are 8-3 in the World Series.

A steal has happened in Game 1 of the Fall Classic each year since 2018, according to the MLB.

Fans will also have the opportunity to win "Taco Bell for life" – which is awarded as a $15,000 digital gift card. The fast food chain teamed up with Fanatics Collectibles’ trading card brand, Topps, to create Topps TacoFractor cards. The special cards are hidden at random within Topps Chrome and Cosmic Chrome packs.

Those who have a TacoFractor card of the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series could win the $15,000 digital gift card prize.