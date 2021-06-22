Missing swimmer's body recovered from Yellow River, officials say

article

First responders located the body of a missing swimmer in the Yellow River in Rockdale County, a spokesperson for Rockdale Fire Rescue said Tuesday.

Firefighters with Rockdale Fire as well as deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, wardens with the Department of Natural Resources and GSP Divers Unit assisted in recovering the 16-year-old's body

Rockdale County deputies and firefighters responded to a location near Spring Street Monday evening and searched for several hours.

The search suspended overnight during inclement weather, but those efforts resumed Tuesday morning.

Officials said the body was found at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to determine what led up to the swimmer's disappearance.

