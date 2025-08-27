Swifties, Chiefs Kingdom can toast the engagement with foodie discounts
The world can't seem to stop talking about the long-awaited engagement of singer Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce. And now, a pizza chain, a food delivery service, and a soda company are also celebrating with special offers.
RELATED STORIES
- Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get engaged
- Taylor Swift's engagement ring: What we know
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged nearly 2 weeks go, Ed Kelce says
- Timeline: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship through the years
- Here's where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could tie the knot
- Swifties dream up the ultimate Taylor + Travis wedding playlist
What we know:
California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out a limited-time special in true celebration style, offering 13 days of heart-shaped thin-crust pizzas in any flavor. The promotion, playfully dubbed the "It’s a Love Story Pizza," kicks off Friday, Aug. 29, and runs for nearly two weeks, available for dine-in and takeout only.
Credit: California Pizza Kitchen
DoorDash is joining the celebration with 13% off all orders using code "THIRTEEN," available through Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The deal comes with terms and conditions and may be subject to change, the company noted.
Credit: Doordash
Olipop is sweetening the deal for soda fans with 13% off all subscription orders of its prebiotic sodas, a nod to Taylor Swift’s lucky number. Both new and existing subscribers can use code "LOVERS13" to unlock the discount, which the brand says will last indefinitely.
Credit: Olipop Instagram
Portillo’s is giving Perks members a crispy bonus: free small onion rings with any purchase of at least $1.13. The one-time offer is valid for seven days, the chain announced on Instagram.
Credit: Portillo's