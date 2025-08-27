Swifties, Chiefs Kingdom can toast the engagement with foodie discounts

article

The Brief Restaurants and food brands are rolling out playful promotions to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. Specials include heart-shaped pizzas, 13% discounts, and freebies tied to Swift’s lucky number. Fans can snag limited-time deals from chains like California Pizza Kitchen, Olipop, Portillo’s, and DoorDash.



The world can't seem to stop talking about the long-awaited engagement of singer Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce. And now, a pizza chain, a food delivery service, and a soda company are also celebrating with special offers.

RELATED STORIES

What we know:

California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out a limited-time special in true celebration style, offering 13 days of heart-shaped thin-crust pizzas in any flavor. The promotion, playfully dubbed the "It’s a Love Story Pizza," kicks off Friday, Aug. 29, and runs for nearly two weeks, available for dine-in and takeout only.

Credit: California Pizza Kitchen

DoorDash is joining the celebration with 13% off all orders using code "THIRTEEN," available through Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The deal comes with terms and conditions and may be subject to change, the company noted.

Credit: Doordash

Olipop is sweetening the deal for soda fans with 13% off all subscription orders of its prebiotic sodas, a nod to Taylor Swift’s lucky number. Both new and existing subscribers can use code "LOVERS13" to unlock the discount, which the brand says will last indefinitely.

Credit: Olipop Instagram

Portillo’s is giving Perks members a crispy bonus: free small onion rings with any purchase of at least $1.13. The one-time offer is valid for seven days, the chain announced on Instagram.

Credit: Portillo's