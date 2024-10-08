Sweet Auburn Barbecue hosts dinner to support Asheville recovery efforts

Top Atlanta restaurants came together Monday night to support victims of Hurricane Helene, raising funds to aid recovery efforts.

Sweet Auburn Barbecue in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood hosted the Asheville Hurricane Relief Dinner, featuring renowned chefs and restaurants from across the city. The event raised $10,000 for the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which is helping with Asheville’s recovery from the devastating storm.

"We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity and support of Atlanta’s incredible culinary community, which always comes together in times of need. Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved—and those who took time out on a Monday to dine for a great cause—we were able to raise $10,000 for World Central Kitchen to support Asheville’s recovery from Hurricane Helene," says Howard Hsu, restauranteur and co-owner of Sweet Auburn Barbecue, Lazy Betty, Tio Lucho’s and Gezzo’s brands.

Guests enjoyed a buffet-style feast featuring Smoked Peruvian Chicken by Howard Hsu of Sweet Auburn Barbecue and James Beard-nominated Chef Arnaldo Castillo of Tio Lucho’s. The collaborative dinner also featured a wide variety of delicious sides from Atlanta’s favorite spots including Miller Union, Georgia Boy, Southern Belle, Gigi’s Italian Kitchen, Buttermilk Kitchen, Carmel, Poco Loco, Little Tart Bakery, Gezzo's and more.

World Central Kitchen is known for providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises around the globe, ensuring that those affected by disasters receive immediate food relief.