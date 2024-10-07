Cherokee County Fire pitches in to help south Georgia counties impacted by Helene

A group of Cherokee County firefighters have just returned from south Georgia where they were helping Hurricane Helene victims.

All of them talked about the incredible damage in south Georgia. They also talked about what a privilege it was to be able to lend a helping hand.

"The wind was crazy. The amount of structural damage from the trees, roads being washed out, power lines across the roads, it was pretty bad," said Cherokee County firefighter Johnny Fournier.

Helene swept through south Georgia with a vengeance, leaving a wide path of damage in its wake, and local first responders working around the clock helped those in their community.

"They served for multiple days, no sleep. So, we came in," said Battalion Chief Scott Gwinn.

Nine members of Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services went to Hazelhurst in Jeff Davis County to assist.

"Provided some more resources for them to allow them to go home and take care of their own people," said Chief Gwinn.

They fought fires and responded to medical calls, like usual. But they say it was different doing it in an area they weren't familiar with.

"To run calls in a county you know nothing about, you don't know any of the people, and just being able to help strangers was very rewarding," said Fournier.

In the midst of it all, Firefighter Nick Janflone was able to get to know some of the locals.

"While I was down there, I did get close with a 12-year-old boy who was the son of a firefighter down there. It was impressive to see him working hard and doing everything he could to help," said Janflone.

Cherokee County's EMA Director Rebecah Logan also went to south Georgia to help, just north of where the firefighters were stationed.

She saw the destruction the moment she pulled into town and got to work.

"I was assigned to [Soperton in Treutlen County]. They just needed help. It's a very small community, small county. I was thinking, ‘What do I need to do to get these people help to survive and live and continue on after this hurricane?’" said Logan.

"I think everybody came together with a servant's heart, wanting to serve, wanting to run calls. Everybody did a great job," said Chief Gwinn.

Cherokee County Fire Chief Eddie Robinson said it was an honor to stand by our fellow Georgians during their difficult time.