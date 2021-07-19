SWAT team arrests man in Austell domestic dispute

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Austell
Cobb County Police Department SWAT team responded to a domestic dispute in Austell. (Photo: LNS)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a domestic dispute in Cobb County led to a SWAT team activation late Sunday night. 

The Cobb County police department said officers answered a call at Pine Bluff Court in Austell on Sunday night and found a "non-compliant" person at the scene. 

Police said a SWAT team responded and arrested the man without incident. 

More than a dozen Cobb PD units responded to the scene. 

Police have not identified the suspect or charges in the incident. 

