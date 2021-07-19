SWAT team arrests man in Austell domestic dispute

article

Police said a domestic dispute in Cobb County led to a SWAT team activation late Sunday night.

The Cobb County police department said officers answered a call at Pine Bluff Court in Austell on Sunday night and found a "non-compliant" person at the scene.

Police said a SWAT team responded and arrested the man without incident.

More than a dozen Cobb PD units responded to the scene.

Police have not identified the suspect or charges in the incident.

