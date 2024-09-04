SWAT standoff on Jill Lane SW in Marietta ends with arrest

A SWAT standoff took place this morning at a residence on Jill Lane SW in Marietta, Cobb County. Multiple officer patrol vehicles and tactical equipment were spotted at the scene.

According to police, it started as a domestic violence incident. A woman has been transported to a hospital for minor injuries and a man has been placed under arrest.

The standoff began because the man initially refused to exit the home.

No other information has been provided at this time.