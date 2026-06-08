SWAT responds to shootout early Monday in southwest Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta SWAT officers surrounded a home near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street. Roads in the area were blocked early Monday morning as police conducted an active operation. Authorities have not released details about the incident or any potential suspects.



Atlanta police launched a SWAT operation in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning, surrounding a home near the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Windsor Street.

What we know:

Multiple officers responded to the area, where roads were blocked as law enforcement secured the scene. Police urged motorists to avoid the area while the operation remained active.

Atlanta police later told FOX 5 Atlanta that there was a shootout in the area, but no one was injured. However, some rounds hit a house nearby and they searched the home for evidence.

The scene began to clear around 5:30 a.m.

What's next:

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said additional information would be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.