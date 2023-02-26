Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County

Man shot in southwest Atlanta multiple times after argument, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking into a southwest Atlanta shooting that began as a dispute between two parties Sunday evening.

Officers said they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds on Scott Street at around 8:38 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and will continue their investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.