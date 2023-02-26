Man shot in southwest Atlanta multiple times after argument, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking into a southwest Atlanta shooting that began as a dispute between two parties Sunday evening.
Officers said they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds on Scott Street at around 8:38 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators said they are still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and will continue their investigation.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.