Pedestrian hit during southwest Atlanta drive-by shooting, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after investigators say he was shot while walking along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the incident happened around 4:08 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators believe someone drove by the pedestrian and opened fire, hitting him in the foot.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but was alert and breathing when first responders found him.

The Atlanta Police's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Details regarding a suspect, as well as the identity of the victim, have not yet been released.