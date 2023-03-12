Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man found shot in southwest Atlanta, no arrests confirmed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta Police respond to reports of a person on Martin L King Jr. Drive. in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Officers said they found a shot man in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning. There has not been a confirmed arrest of the suspect yet.

The victim, who police have not named, was found near 6 a.m. near the intersection at Martin L. King Jr. Drive and Wynnwood Drive. Police said he had been shot in the lower abdomen, but was in stable condition.

After a preliminary investigation, officials were able to indicate that he had been in an altercation with someone he knew, and it led to gunfire.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is still looking into the incident and did not reveal whether that known suspect was in custody or on the run.

No identifying details on the suspect were released.

This investigation remains ongoing.