Georgia-based Suzanna’s Kitchen issues major poultry recall across 7 states

The Brief Suzanna’s Kitchen is recalling over 13,000 pounds of grilled chicken breast fillets due to potential Listeria contamination. The product was distributed to foodservice centers in seven states, including Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. No illnesses have been reported, but officials are urging commercial kitchens to check their freezers for Lot Code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14.



A Norcross-based food company has issued a major recall for ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets after a third-party laboratory detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Frozen chicken recalled

What we know:

Suzanna’s Kitchen is recalling approximately 13,720 pounds of the fully cooked product. While the items were produced in Georgia, they were shipped to distribution centers for foodservice sales across seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Recall hits commercial kitchens mostly

Dig deeper:

The recall specifically targets 10-pound cases produced on Oct. 14, 2025. Look for the following identifying marks:

Product: 10-lb. cases containing two 5-lb. bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat.

Lot Code: 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 (located on the side of the case and the individual package).

Establishment Number: P-1382 (inside the USDA mark of inspection).

What you can do:

As of the Jan. 16 announcement, there have been no confirmed reports of illness. However, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that some of these products may still be in commercial freezers or refrigerators. Distribution centers and foodservice locations are urged not to serve these products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

What is listeria monocytogenes?

Why you should care:

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

Symptoms: Fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Special Risk: For pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, or life-threatening infections for the newborn.

Timeline: Symptoms can appear anywhere from three to 70 days after eating contaminated food.