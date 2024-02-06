Suwanee residents frustrated by shattered car windows

Some residents of one Gwinnett County neighborhood are frustrated after waking up Tuesday morning to smashed car windows.

The incidents happened in the Morningview Subdivision in Suwanee.

According to residents FOX 5 spoke with, they heard loud noises around 4:50 a.m. One resident shared Ring doorbell video, which shows someone run down their driveway, followed by a car alarm going off nearby and the sounds of glass shattering.

"About 4:53 a.m. this morning, my car alarm went off to that car over there and when I went to go investigate through this window right here, I saw someone in a grey sweatshirt run away," said Dallas Walker.

Walker says she and her family woke up to a window on their blue Mini Cooper shattered, and they filed a police report.

"The alarms have gone off by accident before. It was only this morning when the police rolled up that like, maybe 9 a.m. that we realized they smashed our window and presumably went through the car even though we don't actually know if they took anything."

Another neighbor tells FOX 5 their truck windows were smashed. Pictures show their center console open and glass on the ground.

Nearby resident, David Kim, tells FOX 5 his cars were unharmed, but the crime is making him uneasy.

"It's extremely concerning for me living around this area. Definitely makes me think twice about what we're keeping in our cars and make sure not to keep anything lying around in our car that might be tempting to any potential criminals."