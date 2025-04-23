Suwanee police seek additional victims in elder fraud case

article

Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an ongoing identity fraud and elder exploitation case involving a home health assistant accused of targeting elderly residents.

What we know:

Briauna Michelle Powell of Stone Mountain has been charged with multiple counts of identity fraud and elder exploitation. According to investigators, Powell allegedly used her role as a home health aide to gain access to personal information from victims under her care.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

What they're saying:

The Suwanee Police Department is urging anyone who has had contact with Powell—especially those who employed her as a caregiver or home assistant for elderly family members—to review their accounts and records for any signs of suspicious or unauthorized activity.

What you can do:

If you believe you or a loved one may have been affected, contact Detective Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or email Dzaenglein@suwanee.com.