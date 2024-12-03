Suwanee police announce charges for man arrested after mother killed in drive-by

article

A 23-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies following a fatal drive-by shooting in Suwanee last month, authorities said.

The Suwanee Police Department announced that Christian Marcus Ware Lessington faces a range of charges, including felony murder, in connection with the Nov. 22 shooting that left a woman dead.

According to police, officers from Suwanee and Duluth responded to reports of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Baxley Village Trail. Investigators determined that the shooting was targeted.

Nicole Winds Clemons, 45, who was inside the home at the time, was struck by gunfire and rushed to Northside Hospital Gwinnett by Gwinnett EMS. She later died from her injuries. Clemons was a "beloved wife and mother."

Lessington was apprehended near the scene shortly after the shooting and initially charged with three counts of aggravated assault. On Dec. 2, Suwanee police added additional charges, which include felony murder, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and felony drug charges related to marijuana possession and distribution.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with additional information to contact Lieutenant Byun at 770-904-7650.

No further details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.