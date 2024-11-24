Loved ones of Suwanee woman killed in drive-by shooting heartbroken: 'Why her?'

The Brief Christian Marcus Ware Lessington, 23, was arrested for a drive-by shooting in Suwanee that resulted in the death of 45-year-old Nicole Clemons. Clemons was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, which may have stemmed from a dispute involving another family member. Lessington faces three counts of aggravated assault, and Suwanee police have not yet disclosed if additional charges will be filed. The husband of the deceased, Edrick Clemons, spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta about the emotional toll this has taken on him and his family.



A 23-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a beloved wife and mother in Suwanee early Friday.

Suwanee police say the suspected shooter, Christian Marcus Ware Lessington, drove up to a home on Baxley Village Trail and started shooting just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Loved ones of 45-year-old Nicole Clemons told FOX 5, she wasn’t the intended target.

"Why? Why her?" Edrick Clemons said. "It was senseless. This woman did nothing but care for people."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Nicole Clemons and her husband, Edrick Clemons. (Photo submitted by family)

It’s a question that hasn’t left his mind in the days since his wife’s murder. He says she was caring for her son and 8-month-old grandson at their home when she was shot.

"To see that this person was able to shoot into the house knowing there’s an 8-month-old in the house and just didn’t care, that’s what really, really got all of us," he said.

Clemons, who says he was on a work trip when he got the news, told FOX 5 the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Lessington and another family member.

"This woman right here wasn’t even originally part of the problem, she was just trying to protect her son and she took a bullet for him," he said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Lessington was arrested near the scene and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The wife and mother was taken to the hospital where she later died.

"I want him [Lessington] to understand that you took something I can never replace," Clemons told FOX 5. "You took something that broke me."

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Clemons said his wife Nicole was a beautiful soul, who loved her family deeply—especially her mother who lost her fight with cancer just last year.

"Every single solitary week, she took her back and forth to VA while her mom was battling breast cancer," he recalled.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nicole Clemons and her mother (Photo submitted by family)

While he said he’s grateful for the support his family has received from the community, his biggest comfort now is the belief that his wife and her mother are together again.

FOX 5 reached out to Suwanee police to find out if more charges will be filed against Lessington. We’re still waiting to hear back.

There’s no word on funeral arrangements at this time.