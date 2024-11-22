Suwanee woman killed during drive-by shooting early Friday morning

article

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a fatal drive-by shooting early Friday morning, according to the Suwanee Police Department.

Christian Marcus Ware Lessington was taken into custody near the scene after officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Baxley Village Trail. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 and was determined to be a targeted attack, police said.

Nicole Winds Clemons, 45, was inside the home when she was struck by gunfire. She was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett by Gwinnett EMS, but later died from her injuries.

Police did not say if Clemons or someone else was the intended victim of the shooting.

The investigation remains active, with Suwanee police working alongside the Duluth and Lawrenceville Police Departments. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact Suwanee Police Detective Zaenglein at 770-904-7627.