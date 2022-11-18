Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say

Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl.

Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.

Police said both unidentified suspects face aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder.

Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of La Mexicana Supermarket at 745 Beaver Ruin Road. Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found 17-year-old Elizabeth Bravo, a Berkmar High School student, shot in the back. She was rushed to the hospital.

They later found 16-year-old Ryan Roderigues Romero nearby on Vernon Street. Police said he apparently drove away after being shot, but was found dead in his car. Officers say Romero is a former student at Norcross High School.

Haven't described a motive for the shooting. The public can report information to detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and www.stopcrimeATL.com.



