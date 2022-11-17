Shooting outside Gwinnett County supermarket leaves teenage boy dead, girl hospitalized

article

Police in Gwinnett County said first responders rushed a 17-year-old girl to a hospital and officers found a 16-year-old boy shot the death in a car on Wednesday night.

Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of La Mexicana Supermarket at 745 Beaver Ruin Road. Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found the wounded girl. First responders took her to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Officers learned a wounded boy had attempted to drive himself away from the shooting scene and found a car on Vernon Street in Lilburn. The boy was dead in the car when officers arrived.

Police shared an image of broken glass in the supermarket parking lot, which was taped off.

Police are seeking information, which can be reported to detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and www.stopcrimeATL.com.