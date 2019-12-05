Suspects accused of burglarizing police officer's home

Police need help identifying several suspects accused of stealing from an Atlanta police officer's home last month.

On Nov. 25, shortly after 5 p.m., police were called to Links Drive Southeast after a reported burglary at an apartment complex.

According to police, several suspects broke into an Atlanta police officer's home and took the officer's cell phone as well as jewelry and roughly 200 rounds of practice ammunition.

The suspected thieves were seen on surveillance video fleeing from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-5778477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.