Suspected robber shot to death by Rome police officer on Friday

A robbery suspect is dead after being shot by an officer with the Rome Police Department.

According to Rome PD, officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 400 block of South Broad Street at approximately 11:11 a.m. Feb. 23.

The suspect began running up a nearby street and a police officer began chasing the suspect. At some point, the suspect reportedly confronted the officer and the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect.

The suspect is now deceased.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. The officer will be placed on paid leave during the investigation, according to standard procedure.

"The Rome Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work diligently to maintain transparency throughout this investigation," stated Rome Police Department Chief Denise Downer-McKinney. "We will do our best to provide information as it becomes available for release."